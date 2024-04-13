Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys Shares of 56,000 Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,908,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,922,000 after purchasing an additional 85,371 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 46.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 9.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Taboola.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,286,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 108,485 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of TBLA opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TBLA shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $107,003.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $12,421,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 33,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $132,895.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,894,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,665,858.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $107,003.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $12,421,020.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,729 shares of company stock worth $990,806 over the last ninety days. 23.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

