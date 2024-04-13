Meitav Investment House Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,967 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

FedEx stock opened at $267.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.15. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $2,914,455.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

