Meitav Investment House Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 33,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $236,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PUI opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.54. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $34.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.37.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

