Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $13.21 Million Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $13,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

TAN stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.09.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

