Meitav Investment House Ltd. Invests $272,000 in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 189 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,355,835. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 622 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at $128,355,835. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,569.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,559.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,461.56. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $945.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1,651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 178.72 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,785.57.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

