Meitav Investment House Ltd. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 374.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000.

Shares of GXC opened at $64.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $951.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.08. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $82.88.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

