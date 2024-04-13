Meitav Investment House Ltd. Raises Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $134.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.43. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MTB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.21.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

