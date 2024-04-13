Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 12,500 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE S opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $638,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,810,165.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $72,826.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,609,195.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $638,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,581 shares in the company, valued at $11,810,165.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,583 shares of company stock worth $8,355,882. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

