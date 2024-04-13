Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 2,825,474 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,825,474 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $17,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 28,688 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 618,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,636,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,680,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

