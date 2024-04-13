Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 53,745 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,745 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $397.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $384.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

