Meitav Investment House Ltd. Takes $419,000 Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 9.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Crocs by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $125.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.01. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CROX

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,293 shares in the company, valued at $25,981,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,184,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,981,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276 over the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.