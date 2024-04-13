Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Down 0.1% After Insider Selling

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $517.29 and last traded at $519.14. Approximately 2,823,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 17,268,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $519.83.

Specifically, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total value of $211,446.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,393,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,460,035 shares of company stock valued at $691,937,607. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.75.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $491.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

