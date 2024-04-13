Metal (MTL) Market Capitalization Achieves $120.25 Million

Metal (MTL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Metal has a total market cap of $120.25 million and approximately $178.21 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00002673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metal has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metal Token Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

