MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Increased by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,744,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,949. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $74.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

