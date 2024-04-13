MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Raised to $87.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.08.

NYSE:MET opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.53. MetLife has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Research analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,824,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,661,000 after purchasing an additional 293,925 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of MetLife by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,664,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,304,000 after buying an additional 240,564 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 50.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of MetLife by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 742,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,088,000 after buying an additional 86,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

