Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.5% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.35.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of MU traded down $4.99 on Friday, hitting $122.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,808,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,541,834. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.00. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $611,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at $56,139,159.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,354,527 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

