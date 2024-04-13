MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) were down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.32. Approximately 70,328 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 68,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.63.

