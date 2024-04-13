Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $465.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $455.00 to $465.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $430.52.

Microsoft stock opened at $421.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $275.37 and a fifty-two week high of $430.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $415.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.58.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

