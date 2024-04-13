Microsoft’s (MSFT) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $480.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie upped their target price on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $430.52.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $421.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $415.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.58. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $275.37 and a fifty-two week high of $430.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,887 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,267 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,976,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.0% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 298,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after buying an additional 45,560 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 470,301 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $148,497,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,471 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

