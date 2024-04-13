Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.76

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.76 and traded as low as $2.41. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 14,230 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NERV

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $17.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.31). Research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.