Model N (NYSE:MODN) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Model N from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Model N from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.80.

NYSE:MODN opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.70. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. Analysts predict that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,012 shares in the company, valued at $591,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $67,224.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,210.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,616 shares of company stock worth $1,897,243 in the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the fourth quarter worth about $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 1,414.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 656,093 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,004,000 after purchasing an additional 507,090 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Model N by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,802,000 after buying an additional 421,952 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

