Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.45

Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.59 ($0.03). Modern Water plc (MWG.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03), with a volume of 229,878 shares.
Modern Water plc (MWG.L) Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £13.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76.
About Modern Water plc (MWG.L)
Modern Water plc owns, develops, and supplies technologies, products, and services to address the availability of fresh water, and for the treatment and disposal of wastewater in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Membranes and Monitoring.
