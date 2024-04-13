Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,736. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $395.00 and a 200 day moving average of $369.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $2,814,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
