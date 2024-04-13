Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.89.

MDLZ opened at $66.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

