Moonbeam One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.54 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $300.32 million and $24.54 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00056679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00019984 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008433 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00013150 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,114,148,965 coins and its circulating supply is 856,733,723 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

