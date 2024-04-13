Morgan Stanley Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $515.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $485.00 to $515.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Domino’s Pizza from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $455.76.

DPZ stock opened at $495.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $508.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.17%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

