Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $85.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BABA. Benchmark decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average is $76.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,367,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after buying an additional 3,464,723 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,726,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

