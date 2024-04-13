Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Short Interest Down 21.6% in March

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 924,600 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Movado Group Trading Down 2.2 %

MOV stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 178,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,475. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Movado Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 55.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,228,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Movado Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 18,730 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Movado Group

Movado Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.