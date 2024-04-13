Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Raised to $86.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COOP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

COOP stock opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.38. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $41.74 and a one year high of $78.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average is $65.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.31 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,419,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

