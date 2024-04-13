MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Lowered to $648.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $659.00 to $648.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSCI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $581.57.

MSCI stock opened at $526.62 on Tuesday. MSCI has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $496,541,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 803.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 587,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,906,000 after purchasing an additional 522,926 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 254.1% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,973,000 after purchasing an additional 337,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,432,000 after purchasing an additional 311,370 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

