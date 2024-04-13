MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$45.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$52.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$44.48 and a 1 year high of C$68.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C($0.32). MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of C$280.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$272.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.0447761 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

