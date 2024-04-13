Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

MWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,525.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,525.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $560,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,419 shares of company stock worth $1,135,416 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $17,097,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,161,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,785 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,498,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after purchasing an additional 974,333 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 690,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,440,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 582,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $15.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 6.35%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

