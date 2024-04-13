Murphy USA’s (MUSA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $470.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $404.60.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $412.38 on Wednesday. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $265.49 and a 52-week high of $430.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $408.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.44.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 26.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.59%.

In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total value of $627,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,491.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total value of $627,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,491.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,582 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 35,556.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 269,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,560,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,142,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after purchasing an additional 164,519 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,209,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

