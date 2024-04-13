MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 601 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,876,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,250,352. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average is $48.22.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

