MV Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,475 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,594,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,191. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $84.29 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

