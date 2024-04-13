MV Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.17. The stock had a trading volume of 263,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,451. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.41.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

