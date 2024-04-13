MV Capital Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,228 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 84,774 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 2.0 %

TSLA traded down $3.55 on Friday, hitting $171.05. 64,722,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,814,936. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.69. The company has a market cap of $544.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tesla from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.81.

Get Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.