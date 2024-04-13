MV Capital Management Inc. Has $278,000 Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

Shares of WPC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.97. 1,151,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,875. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $58.68.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.85%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

