MV Capital Management Inc. Has $41.07 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 5.2% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $41,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 39.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.28. 7,029,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,113,213. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $287.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.42 and its 200 day moving average is $159.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

