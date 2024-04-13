MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.94.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $6.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $365.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,072,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $342.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

