MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in General Mills by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 510,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,371,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,941. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

