MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 582 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock remained flat at $92.00 during trading hours on Friday. 10,905,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,712,185. The company has a market cap of $138.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

