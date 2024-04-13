MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,364 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 293,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 2,065,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,579,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 583,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 399,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,986,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 187,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

FBCG traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $38.02. 315,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $556.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.