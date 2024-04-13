MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,531. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.73 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.98 and its 200 day moving average is $211.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus upped their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.70.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

