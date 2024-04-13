MV Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $80.62. 3,768,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,127. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average is $75.53. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

