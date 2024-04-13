Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nabriva Therapeutics
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.