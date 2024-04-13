Nano (XNO) Achieves Market Cap of $150.91 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00001695 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $150.91 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,807.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.20 or 0.00750212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.04 or 0.00122798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00041610 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.74 or 0.00182233 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00038455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00109320 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

