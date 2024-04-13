Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Short Interest Down 21.4% in March

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 7,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other Natera news, insider John Fesko sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $153,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,874.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Fesko sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $153,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,874.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $133,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,965,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 366,477 shares of company stock worth $28,552,682. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth $44,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $94.47. 959,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,546. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Natera has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $98.82.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 40.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.73.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

