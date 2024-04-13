National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.57

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.57 and traded as high as $30.88. National Bankshares shares last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 6,480 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $171.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.52.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of National Bankshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

