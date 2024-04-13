National Bankshares Reiterates “C$164.00” Price Target for Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A)

National Bankshares set a C$164.00 price target on Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Hammond Power Solutions from C$85.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.
